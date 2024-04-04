Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 1, 2024

Episode 2249 - Biden comes out with the push of transgender visibility day on Easter Sunday. -Truth will come out when the lies are big enough. -Were the globalists excepting more people to die from covid vaccine? -What benefits does taking vitamin E do for the body? -Our life here on earth is a fight for our soul. -What countries aren’t going to be invited to the Olympics? -Is the CIA instrumental in over throwing governments? -Why do suicidal rates jump up when people have transgender surgeries? -Leadership and being likable “follower” are two different things. -How much loneliness is going on in the world right now? -Is it difficult to get rid of prepubescent fat later in life? -Boeing has another plane issue this weekend. -Why is it important to stay hydrated and drink clean water? High energy must listen show!
