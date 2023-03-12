Marked In Your Right Hand /Hand

There is a direct and indirect approach to getting the mark of the beast hence the use of the words "IN" their forehead and "UPON" their forehead; as well as the use of the MARK OR the NAME OR the NUMBER. Neither God or the devil will allow us to use our carnal mind/senses to figure out the mark of the beast.





What we know as the Church will not figure out the mark of the beast. They will always say it is coming or that everything is a precursor: this is because no one will want to choose to suffer when the option will always be given to join the world and not to suffer.





Those who choose to suffer ends up dying or being killed and the devil has joined the church with his ministers of righteousness to ensure Christians/disciples have no idea what it means to live for Christ and the suffering/cost that comes with it even when it has nothing to do with the mark of the beast. To avoid being deceived by the devil one must stay focused on the leading of God's Spirit. The fallen angels did not do this and found themselves separated from God eternally; destined for the lake of fire. The devil knows what it takes to separate man and angels from God. No matter how smart we are or how much we know scriptures the devil can use the scriptures and what we know to deceives us.





Revelation 13:16-17 KJV Bible

16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.





Revelation 14:9-11 KJV Bible

9 And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand,

10 The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb:

11 And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.





Revelation 20:4 KJV Bible

“And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.”





Understand that to be marked in your right hand or hand is your ability to buy and sell. Your forehead "in" or upon" is the devil using AI to control a person's thought process. The true worshippers of God are led and controlled by the Spirit of God and are eventually sealed in this state beginning with the first fruits who are redeemed from the earth in a process not dissimilar to Christ.