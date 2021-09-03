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What Is the Meaning of Matthew Chapter 25? | Are We On the Tipping Point of Waking Up America?!
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What Is the Meaning of Matthew Chapter 25? | Are We On the Tipping Point of Waking Up America?!
Rhema Bible College graduate Aaron Antis breaks down Matthew Chapter 25 while Vanessa Clark shares about the epic amount of people around the world that are waking up!
1st Thessalonians 4 15-18
Why Is Senomyx In Our Food Supply? Why Are A Million Kids Missing In America Every Year?
Action Step 1 - Stop Buying Your Food From Companies That Hate America - Where Do You Buy Your Food? Did You Know That You Are Eating Fetal Tissue When You Eat These Foods?
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/confused-about-the-pepsi-fetal-cell-issue-here-are-the-facts/ - http://www.stopthecrime.net/senomyx.pdf
http://www.stopthecrime.net/senomyx.pdf
Which Companies Are Using Aborted Human Fetuses in Their Food? https://dta0yqvfnusiq.cloudfront.net/allnaturalhealingsrq/2019/05/Companies-That-use-Aborted-Human-Fetuses-in-their-Foods-5ce5f2e5eb52e.pdf
Action Step 2 - Stop Seeing Doctors Who Will Make You Sick - Where Do You Get Your Medical Care?
www.MeehanMD.com
www.Sherwood.TV
https://www.synergyhealthdpc.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
February 5, 2020 - The Wuhan Institute of Virology of the China Academy of Sciences, based in the city where the outbreak is believed to have originated, said in a statement on Tuesday it applied to patent the use of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug developed by Gilead Biosciences, which is owned by George Soros. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-patent/china-lab-seeks-patent-on-use-of-gileads-coronavirus-treatment-idUSKBN1ZZ0RL
February 12th, 2020 A Chinese Drugmaker Has Started Mass-Producing an Experimental Drug for COVID-19 - https://time.com/5782633/covid-19-drug-remdesivir-china/ - Suzhou-based BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology announced that it has developed the technology to synthesize the active pharmaceutical ingredients of Remdesivir, the drug developed by Gilead Biosciences, which is owned by George Soros.
Who exactly is Gilead Biosciences? Gilead is partnered with Wuxi Pharmaceuticals which is owned by George Soros
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gilead-sciences-and-wuxi-pharmatech-announce-collaboration-for-a-dedicated-analytical-and-stability-testing-facility-300168817.html
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1029160/000101143811000207/form_13f-soros.txt
Wuxi Pharmaceuticals is conveniently located in the epicenter of the outbreak near Wuhan Institute of Virology
Rhema Bible College graduate Aaron Antis breaks down Matthew Chapter 25 while Vanessa Clark shares about the epic amount of people around the world that are waking up!
1st Thessalonians 4 15-18
Why Is Senomyx In Our Food Supply? Why Are A Million Kids Missing In America Every Year?
Action Step 1 - Stop Buying Your Food From Companies That Hate America - Where Do You Buy Your Food? Did You Know That You Are Eating Fetal Tissue When You Eat These Foods?
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/confused-about-the-pepsi-fetal-cell-issue-here-are-the-facts/ - http://www.stopthecrime.net/senomyx.pdf
http://www.stopthecrime.net/senomyx.pdf
Which Companies Are Using Aborted Human Fetuses in Their Food? https://dta0yqvfnusiq.cloudfront.net/allnaturalhealingsrq/2019/05/Companies-That-use-Aborted-Human-Fetuses-in-their-Foods-5ce5f2e5eb52e.pdf
Action Step 2 - Stop Seeing Doctors Who Will Make You Sick - Where Do You Get Your Medical Care?
www.MeehanMD.com
www.Sherwood.TV
https://www.synergyhealthdpc.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
February 5, 2020 - The Wuhan Institute of Virology of the China Academy of Sciences, based in the city where the outbreak is believed to have originated, said in a statement on Tuesday it applied to patent the use of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug developed by Gilead Biosciences, which is owned by George Soros. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-patent/china-lab-seeks-patent-on-use-of-gileads-coronavirus-treatment-idUSKBN1ZZ0RL
February 12th, 2020 A Chinese Drugmaker Has Started Mass-Producing an Experimental Drug for COVID-19 - https://time.com/5782633/covid-19-drug-remdesivir-china/ - Suzhou-based BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology announced that it has developed the technology to synthesize the active pharmaceutical ingredients of Remdesivir, the drug developed by Gilead Biosciences, which is owned by George Soros.
Who exactly is Gilead Biosciences? Gilead is partnered with Wuxi Pharmaceuticals which is owned by George Soros
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gilead-sciences-and-wuxi-pharmatech-announce-collaboration-for-a-dedicated-analytical-and-stability-testing-facility-300168817.html
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1029160/000101143811000207/form_13f-soros.txt
Wuxi Pharmaceuticals is conveniently located in the epicenter of the outbreak near Wuhan Institute of Virology
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