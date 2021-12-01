Dr. Andreas Noack - Pfizer Blades in The Blood!

A German research chemist, Noack said, "Graphene hydroxide was found in all the vaccines studied. Graphene oxide form structures in the blood stream approximately 50 nm wide and 0.1 nm thick. They are very thin but very strong. They act like little razor blades in the blood stream that can cut the blood vessels. They do not decompose. Once in the bloodstream they will be there forever (short of the person getting a blood transfusion to remove them). Their effect on the blood vessels is cumulative. The longer they stay in the bloodstream, the more damage will be done to the blood vessels over time."



4 Videos rolled into 9:36.



1. Dr. Andreas Noack was arrested without a search warrant during a live stream! (Nov 2020), 59-seconds with polizei being filmed.

2. Dr. Noack published this video on November 23rd, 2021 at 10am. The video was subsequently translated by Stefan Reich on November 25th, 2021 to add in the English subtitles. Clipped 5:29 (main info) from 18:47 total.

3. Stefan Reich mentions the appearance of Noack's supposed "partner". Clipped the first 2:15 from 4:44 total.

4. "Partner" resurfaces from the neck up. I've only clipped the first 50-seconds (from 11:34) for video 4. She said all she had to say in video 3.

Filmmaker: 11:10 Person who filmed: "many have understood that people had attacked him, but what you meant to say was that it was a ray attack"

Girlfriend: 11:19 I do not know anything about these things. It is hard to imagine how how something like this works.



Andreas Noack (born May 3, 1964) was a German chemist, a whistleblower of the contents of the coronavirus vaccine, died on November 26, 2021. Whether he was killed by the German government or sent to a prison, is the only question I have. I watch his girlfriend's eyes as she speaks and she's well-rehearsed but does look at a script. She had to do it on her first video to remember all of the dates and events, why not the second.