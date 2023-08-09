Create New Account
ELECTIONS Democratic GBI Strategies Caught Committing Election Fraud While Having Operations In 20 States
Rick Langley
JIM HOFT

When the police inspected the GBI Strategies office near Muskegon they found semiautomatic guns, silencers/suppressors, burner phones, a bag of pre-paid cash cards, and incomplete registrations, in an office space that was styled as an eyeglasses store that had gone defunct.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/muskegon-voter-fraud-scandal-gbi-strategies-director-gary/

war roomsteve bannoncaught on tapeelection fraudjim hoft

