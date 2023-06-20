Army on Acid.

Flashback: British troops given LSD in an experiment.



"1 hour and 10 mins after taking the drug, the section commander lost all control of the situation and gave up after one soldier climbed a tree to feed the birds. He himself then collapsed into laughter shortly thereafter"



The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.



