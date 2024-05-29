Create New Account
Red Pill Nation Hangout #377
channel image
Neroke-5
39 Subscribers
10 views
Published a day ago

1. 10:31 Iranian President dies in Helicopter crash, body not recovered yet, suspicious circumstances

2. 31:12 Immigration Situation is getting heated

    A) Resources being diverted away from Americans specifically African Americans.

    B) Financial Resources and Strains on Power Grid

    C) Set up for possible occupation of US by international forces

3. 1:04:54 IGN purchases most of remaining Video Game “Journalism” sites, effectively ending it as a field

4. 1:37:35 World Economic Forum Founder Klaus Schwab Is Stepping Down

5. 1:47:38 Fast Food Prices are causing panic. McDonalds getting hit hard, Red Lobster goes bankrupt

6. 2:25:38 Media Matters loses lawsuit, and faces federal probe starts laying staff off

7. 2:37:26 CSIS labels parents that are opposed to gender ideology a terrorist threat


