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London Freedom Protest 29th May 2021 with a Brighton train station Danser Encore flash mob before
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20 views • July 20, 2021
Saturday 29th May 2021 One Million Plus Unite For Freedom Peace & Human Rights protest, London + a short clip from a Brighton train station freedom flash mob (Danser Encore styley) before it.
Additional music:
Bob Marley - 'Redemption Song (Yirvin Remix)'
Guydence Feat Ask Gabz - 'Vaccination'
Guydence's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFk-HunC3jXoMfe6S7yOUgg
+ a bit of George Michael - 'Freedom' played at the Parliament Square march meeting point
Additional music:
Bob Marley - 'Redemption Song (Yirvin Remix)'
Guydence Feat Ask Gabz - 'Vaccination'
Guydence's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFk-HunC3jXoMfe6S7yOUgg
+ a bit of George Michael - 'Freedom' played at the Parliament Square march meeting point
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