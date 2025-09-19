CIA Insider Exposes Plot to 'Repeal First Amendment' Following Charlie Kirk False Flag

Tonight: a CIA insider says a decades-long plan to erase the First Amendment has been activated — and it started with the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

He calls it a textbook false flag: the shot fired at point-blank range, the planted operatives who distracted the crowd, the staged chaos that handed the public the exact panic the architects needed.

It’s following the elite’s classic playbook. Problem. Reaction. Solution, served up on a silver platter, wrapped in blood, cameras, and maximum public trauma.

Tags: Charlie Kirk, Free speech, first amendment, false flag, CIA, CIA insider, insider, Constitution, assassination, Israel, Plot, Repeal First Amendment, shot fired, shot, fired, operatives, staged chaos, chaos, panic, architects, elites, Problem, Reaction, Solution, public trauma



