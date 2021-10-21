Rg Stair & The Cup of Devils

1 Cor 10:20 But I say, That the Things Which the Rg Stair/James Rice Sacrifice, They Sacrifice to Devils, and Not to God: and I Would NOT That Ye Should Have Fellowship With THESE Devils. 21 Ye Cannot drink the cup of the Lord, and The Cup of Devils: ye cannot be partakers of the Lord’s Table, and of The Table of Devils.1 Cor 11:27 Wherefore whosoever shall eat this bread, and drink this cup of the Lord, UNWORTHILY, shall be guilty of the body and blood of the Lord. 28 But let a man examine himself, and so let him eat of that bread, and drink of that cup. 29 For He that Eateth and Drinketh Unworthily, Eateth and Drinketh Damnation to Himself, not discerning the Lord’s body. 30 For this cause many are weak and sickly among you, and many Are Dead.