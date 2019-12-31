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Never Forget and Never Forgive 9/11
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54 views • December 31, 2019
Not the bs story , not the finger pointing , not the fake wars and millions dead since it happened no . Remember them . Our people . Of all races . Remember what was done to them on purpose. Do not forget them and do not forgive those responsible. And what is continuing to happen to our people and nation . And that is all people who understand and value freedom and liberty . True freedom. https://www.brighteon.com/bad4e7e1-5164-44af-840c-f51f410d93c1
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