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THE VIRUS HOAX / Dismantling The Virus theory
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281 views • July 19, 2020
Dr. Andrew Kaufman says what we are told are viruses are in fact exosomes, particles created by our cells as a result of fighting toxins in our body.
Dismantling The Virus theory
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/Dismantling-the-Virus-Theory.pdf
Dismantling The Virus theory
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/Dismantling-the-Virus-Theory.pdf
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