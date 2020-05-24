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Is Jesus the Archangel Michael?
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28 views • May 24, 2020
Is the one we call Jesus the Christ the archangel called Michael? Both the Jehovah's Witnesses (JWs) and the Seventh-day Adventists (SDAs) teach this is so. Do the scriptures that Jws and SDAs point to prove that? Or does the Bible teach something else? Did Ellen G. White really teach Jesus was Michael in her book 'The Great Controversy'? Have 21st century SDAs also taught Jesus is the archangel Michael? Does the New Testament book of Hebrews prove or disprove the Jesus was Michael claim? What do scriptures in the Bible reveal? Dr. Thiel addresses these questions and more.
A written article of related interest is available titled "Did the Archangel Michael become Jesus?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/michael-jesus.htm
A free online book mentioned in the video was titled "Proof Jesus is the Messiah" and is available at the following link: https://www.cogwriter.com/ProofJesusistheMessiah.pdf
A written article of related interest is available titled "Did the Archangel Michael become Jesus?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/michael-jesus.htm
A free online book mentioned in the video was titled "Proof Jesus is the Messiah" and is available at the following link: https://www.cogwriter.com/ProofJesusistheMessiah.pdf
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