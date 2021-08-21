ZERO Evidence that COVID Fulfills Koch's 4 Germ Theory Postulates - Dr. Andrew Kaufman

In this interview, Dr. Kaufman explores a new study published in NATURE which claims to establish COVID-19 related pathogenicity in an animal model, but which does not fulfill Koch's postulates for germ theory, and may overtly misrepresent the truth. This, in fact, is not new, as many publications have claimed to isolate COVID-19 or prove its role in causing animal and human deaths, yet none of them are actually capable of demonstrating this conclusively. Sayer Ji asks hard hitting questions and together they explore the implications of this and other research to the ongoing weaponization of germ theory as a political weapon for mass control and surveillance in violation of basic human, civil, constitutional and medical rights.

Andrew Kaufman MD is a healing consultant, inventor, public speaker, forensic psychiatrist, and expert witness. He completed psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina, while a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology.

Andrew has conducted and published original research and lectured, supervised, and mentored medical students, residents, and fellows in all psychiatric specialties.He has been qualified as an expert witness in local, state, and federal courts, and held leadership positions in academic medicine and professional organizations.



Source:

GreenMedInfo