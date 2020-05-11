Serpent's Lair Technology (2) Censored Off YT

Originally published Feb. 27, 2019.

YouTube deleted this video - wonder why?

One of Satan's names is "prince of the power of the air". One way he manipulates humanity is through the air waves - electromagnetic waves, rather than sound waves, which we use to communicate with each other.

Only Jesus can protect us from the evil one's attempts to control our minds. Turn to him today and ask him to save you from Satan's web of deception and bring you into his glorious kingdom of truth and light and goodness. He paid the price to do so with his own precious blood. He is love and gave everything to save you. Run into his arms, beloved.

As Anthony Patch explains, we can fight against mind control by engaging our rational minds - becoming critical thinkers. God says to us, "Come, let us reason together..." (Isaiah 1:18) We need to stop living for what feels good and start living for what is good. God is good. He knows the way of life - he will lead us into all truth.

When we turn to him whole heartedly, he gives us his Holy Spirit who helps us discern what is right.

John 8:31-32 Jesus said to the people who believed in him, "You are truly my disciples if you remain faithful to my teachings. And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free."