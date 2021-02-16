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"America & The Deep State - A Systematic Disconnect From The People ," Catherine Austin Fitts
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451 views • February 16, 2021
Catherine Austin Fitts, founder and president of the Solari Report joins The Power Hour to discuss the 2020 Annual Wrap Up: The Going Direct Reset.
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