Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Democracy Versus Socialism

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VA #90 Creator's Perspective on Democracy Versus Socialism
Description:
Many believe God spoke through the Scriptures, but has new divine wisdom been written about democracy in America? Is promoting socialism to solve today’s problems a trap? Will socialist equality result in equal servitude and poverty for all? Does liberty depend on morality, and morality on faith? Will a Godless government, designed to provide for everyone, lead to disempowerment and corruption? Is dependency on rights to free assistance from the state a form of slavery in disguise? Creator explains the perils of complacency and absolute government, and how to ensure divine support. Join us!
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