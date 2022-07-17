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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Democracy Versus Socialism
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1 view • July 17, 2022

VA #90 Creator's Perspective on Democracy Versus Socialism


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Many believe God spoke through the Scriptures, but has new divine wisdom been written about democracy in America? Is promoting socialism to solve today’s problems a trap? Will socialist equality result in equal servitude and poverty for all? Does liberty depend on morality, and morality on faith? Will a Godless government, designed to provide for everyone, lead to disempowerment and corruption? Is dependency on rights to free assistance from the state a form of slavery in disguise? Creator explains the perils of complacency and absolute government, and how to ensure divine support. Join us!

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healingchannelingprayerkarl mollison
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