Former MI6 Chief: CCP Virus Made Through Modification of Natural Virus

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5/2/2021 During Former MI6 Chief Sir Richard Dearlove’s exclusive interview with LBC, he stated that the CCP Virus in fact is highly likely a virus made through modification of natural virus, but the CCP utilizes its influence and finance to have parts of the academic community actively suppress the argument that the virus came from CCP’s lab, and people who have this argument. In fact, it is impossible for them to publish journals for this argument.