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The Gerson Miracle (2004)
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212 views • August 02, 2021
The Gerson Miracle introduces us to the physician who developed The Gerson Therapy more than 75 years ago a therapy that has proven to cure cancer and most other chronic and degenerative diseases.
Through his own painful struggle with migraines, Dr. Max Gerson conceived a treatment based entirely on nutrition and the body's own ability to heal itself. He cured his migraines and summarily concentrated on other methods that prove to naturally boost the immune system this is the real miracle.
Nine current and former patients speak passionately about their successful recoveries from the most deadly cancers. Their first-person recovery stories are the greatest testament to the therapy's efficacy. And it is through Dr. Gerson s daughter, Charlotte, that the therapy is still alive in the face of almost insurmountable opposition from the American Medical Association and most major pharmaceutical companies.
Through his own painful struggle with migraines, Dr. Max Gerson conceived a treatment based entirely on nutrition and the body's own ability to heal itself. He cured his migraines and summarily concentrated on other methods that prove to naturally boost the immune system this is the real miracle.
Nine current and former patients speak passionately about their successful recoveries from the most deadly cancers. Their first-person recovery stories are the greatest testament to the therapy's efficacy. And it is through Dr. Gerson s daughter, Charlotte, that the therapy is still alive in the face of almost insurmountable opposition from the American Medical Association and most major pharmaceutical companies.
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