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Exx-004 Tesla's Homopolar Generator - The Dynamo-Electric Machine
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312 views • January 27, 2021
Introducing a rebuilt of Nikola Tesla's Dynamo-Electric Machine, based on the patent no. 406968 dated July, 16 1889. It is a set-up of Faraday disks with compelling result. Theories about electricity and electromagentism are challenged to explain what is going on.
There is still no unified concept what electricity is. We know how to generate electricity, we know how to use it in hundreds of thousands of different engines, machines, computers, networks etc., but we still don't know what is is. This video builds upon Exxience video Exx-003.
There is still no unified concept what electricity is. We know how to generate electricity, we know how to use it in hundreds of thousands of different engines, machines, computers, networks etc., but we still don't know what is is. This video builds upon Exxience video Exx-003.
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