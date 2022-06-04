Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry - 1200, June 4, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles have hit an AFU artillery training centre near Stetskovka, Sumy Region.



▫️The foreign trainers who had arrived in the centre held practical exercises for Ukrainian servicemen related to using and firing control of M777 155-mm howitzers.



▫️In addition, a missile attack has resulted in destroying a permanent base of foreign mercenaries near Dachnoye, Odessa Region.



▫️Moreover, 27 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration, 2 command posts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 6 missile, artillery weapons, ammunition and fuel depots have been destroyed near Vesyoloye, Bakhmut (Donetsk People's Republic), Spornoye, Podlesnoye and Loskutovka (Lugansk People's Republic).



✈️💥Operational-tactical, army and unmanned aviation have hit 54 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️In total, the aviation attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 400 nationalists, 20 tanks and armoured vehicles, 4 BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 9 artillery mounts and 29 miscellaneous vehicles.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down a military transport airplane of the Ukrainian Air Force that was transporting armament and ammunition near Odessa.



▫️In addition, 17 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Popasnaya, Varvarovka, Stakhanov (Lugansk People's Republic), Dementyevka, Volkhov Yar, Mospanovo, Novaya Gnilitsa, Doslipnoye, Bolshiye Prokhody, Kapitolovka (Kharkov Region), Novoaleksandrovka (Nikolayev Region) over the past 24 hours.



▫️The abovementioned includes 2 Bayraktar-TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles hit by Russian air defence means near Kamenka, Nikolayev Region.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 33 command posts, 131 firing positions of AFU artillery units, as well as 542 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.



📊In total, 187 airplanes and 129 helicopters, 1,104 unmanned aerial vehicles, 328 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,406 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 466 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,769 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,405 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.