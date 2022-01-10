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UK Data Shows Jabbed Are 286 Times More Likely To Die From Covid - Oann Reports
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615 views • January 10, 2022
MIRRORED from SonOfEnos
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JY4wihGZSMIG/
Yet the government is still pushing boosters because an increase in 286% is not a high enough death toll for the "safe and effective" depopulation bioweapon, and they want to get their money's worth. Tax dollars being spent to murder taxpayers, demonic irony.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JY4wihGZSMIG/
Yet the government is still pushing boosters because an increase in 286% is not a high enough death toll for the "safe and effective" depopulation bioweapon, and they want to get their money's worth. Tax dollars being spent to murder taxpayers, demonic irony.
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