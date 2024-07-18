BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Riots among Students broke out in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
92 views • 9 months ago

Riots among students broke out in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

The police are working hard to suppress protests. Army units have been brought into the city.

Adding: from Mediterranean Man

⚡️🇧🇩 A report on casualties, as of a few hours ago in the riots and protests across Bangladesh.

3 dead of  the American International University Bangladesh (AIUB), Dhaka

5 dead of the Independent University Bangladesh (IUB), Dhaka

1 dead of Brac University, Dhaka

1 dead of the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT), Dhaka

1 dead of Shanto Maryam University, Dhaka 

1 dead of Islamic University of Technology (IUT), Dhaka

1 dead of the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), Dhaka

3 Martyrs of Northern International School, Dhaka

1 dead of the East West International School, Dhaka

1 dead of Madaripur Govt College, Madaripur

3 students dead of the Madaripur area school, Madaripur

1 dead of the Government Devendra College, Manikganj

1 dead of the Government's Women's College, Sylhet

1 dead of Tongi College, Tongi

7 deaths on Comilla International Road 

2 deaths in Tangail

2 dead of Uttara High School, Dhaka 

1 dead of Narayanganj Women's College, Narayanganj

2 dead of Bogra Azizul Haque College, Bogra

Total: 39 people as of a few hours ago.

@medmannews

Cynthia... I showed 3 videos recently, many fell to their deaths from a 5 story bldg while escaping.

politicseventscurrent
