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Delusion, Deception, and a Love of the Truth
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17 views • August 09, 2019
God says, in 2 Thessalonians 2, that, in the End-Times, at the time of the Antichrist, He, himself will send a great delusion on all who have not received a "Love of the Truth and He will cause them to believe a lie.
Do you love the truth? Not just the "Happy Truth" but the ugly, nasty and mean truth or will you be among those whom God himself causes to believe the lie...
Do you love the truth? Not just the "Happy Truth" but the ugly, nasty and mean truth or will you be among those whom God himself causes to believe the lie...
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