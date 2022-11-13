Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Xi Jinping: China's Security Unstable and Uncertain
32 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 days ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/519798

Summary：11/10/2022 After the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping delivered an important speech to the PLA in which he noted that the security of the country has become increasingly unstable and uncertain, and that the entire military should focus on preparing for war.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket