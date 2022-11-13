Xi Jinping: China's Security Unstable and Uncertain

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https://gnews.org/articles/519798
Summary：11/10/2022 After the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping delivered an important speech to the PLA in which he noted that the security of the country has become increasingly unstable and uncertain, and that the entire military should focus on preparing for war.