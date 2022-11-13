Xi Jinping: China's Security Unstable and Uncertain

https://gnews.org/articles/519798
Summary：11/10/2022 After the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping delivered an important speech to the PLA in which he noted that the security of the country has become increasingly unstable and uncertain, and that the entire military should focus on preparing for war.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.