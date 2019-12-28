© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Webster Tarpley - The Next Decade
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • December 28, 2019
Uploaded to brighteon by InfowarsFan on December 28 2019
Historian Webster Tarpley: The Next Decade
In this exclusive interview for Prison Planet.tv subscribers, author Webster Tarpley goes into detail on a whole host of historical, financial and geopolitical issues in a bid to outline the major crisis, revolutions and wars that will hit the globe over the next decade and shape the future of our world.
Infowars archive material, again, from my huge personnal Infowars vault. Originally published as a special report on tv.infowars.com on October 25 2010
Basically detailing what must be done to restore the American way of life in the decade of 2011 - 2020. (What we now know as the American populist movement).
I (InfowarsFan) would also add, on a more personnal note of opinion, that some (not all) of the solutions proposed in this interview by Webster Tarpley are being applied by president Trump to this day and were essential in avoiding the imminent collapse of not "The American Empire" but simply the United States as a country. And only God knows how explosive that collapse would've been; and on the world stage as well soon after.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of December 28 2019 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
Historian Webster Tarpley: The Next Decade
In this exclusive interview for Prison Planet.tv subscribers, author Webster Tarpley goes into detail on a whole host of historical, financial and geopolitical issues in a bid to outline the major crisis, revolutions and wars that will hit the globe over the next decade and shape the future of our world.
Infowars archive material, again, from my huge personnal Infowars vault. Originally published as a special report on tv.infowars.com on October 25 2010
Basically detailing what must be done to restore the American way of life in the decade of 2011 - 2020. (What we now know as the American populist movement).
I (InfowarsFan) would also add, on a more personnal note of opinion, that some (not all) of the solutions proposed in this interview by Webster Tarpley are being applied by president Trump to this day and were essential in avoiding the imminent collapse of not "The American Empire" but simply the United States as a country. And only God knows how explosive that collapse would've been; and on the world stage as well soon after.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of December 28 2019 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.