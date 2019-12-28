Uploaded to brighteon by InfowarsFan on December 28 2019

Historian Webster Tarpley: The Next Decade



In this exclusive interview for Prison Planet.tv subscribers, author Webster Tarpley goes into detail on a whole host of historical, financial and geopolitical issues in a bid to outline the major crisis, revolutions and wars that will hit the globe over the next decade and shape the future of our world.



Infowars archive material, again, from my huge personnal Infowars vault. Originally published as a special report on tv.infowars.com on October 25 2010



Basically detailing what must be done to restore the American way of life in the decade of 2011 - 2020. (What we now know as the American populist movement).



I (InfowarsFan) would also add, on a more personnal note of opinion, that some (not all) of the solutions proposed in this interview by Webster Tarpley are being applied by president Trump to this day and were essential in avoiding the imminent collapse of not "The American Empire" but simply the United States as a country. And only God knows how explosive that collapse would've been; and on the world stage as well soon after.



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