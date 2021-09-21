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HHS Hospital RESPONDS to Whistleblower video showing non-reporting of adverse events.
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220 views • September 21, 2021
The hospital says “we take all complaints seriously ans will investigate.. werecognize some of the information contained in this video is distressing” — they didn’t deny the accuracy of the video.
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