Meeting People is Easy - #SolutionsWatch

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-meetingpeople/
Here on #SolutionsWatch we've looked at Building Community as a key part of the solution to the issues that we face . . . but how do you find that community in the first place? Today on the de-program James goes through just a few of the many, many, many different ways you can start finding, meeting and connecting with like-minded people in your area and around the world.
CSID: 89f9634ad9d466a3
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.