Meeting People is Easy - #SolutionsWatch
Published a day ago |
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-meetingpeople/

Here on #SolutionsWatch we've looked at Building Community as a key part of the solution to the issues that we face . . . but how do you find that community in the first place? Today on the de-program James goes through just a few of the many, many, many different ways you can start finding, meeting and connecting with like-minded people in your area and around the world.
corbettcommunitysolutionsfriendshipssolutionswatchthe official corbett report rumble channelunjectedmeeting people is easypaznia

