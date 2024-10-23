BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Question: Why do Christians worship on Sunday?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
165 followers
61 views • 6 months ago

Question: Why do Christians worship on Sunday? I see no biblical basis to omit one commandment. I must settle this, because I want to obey the Lord.


Response: We addressed this in the May ’99 TBC (see—https://bit.ly/3Xv5AOR). Critics claim that Constantine (or the Roman Catholic Church) changed the Sabbath from Saturday to Sunday. Who cares? No one has the power to change the Sabbath. It was and always will be Saturday. But Christians do not worship on the Sabbath, the day in which God rested from His work of the first creation. We are not part of that old creation, but each Christian is “in Christ…a new creature: old things are passed away…all things are become new” (2 Cor 5:17). Christ rose from the dead on Sunday, the first day of a new week, the “firstborn from the dead” (Col 1:18), the progenitor of a new race of born-again men and women. That is why we meet together to worship the Lord on Sunday, “the first day of the week” (Acts 20:7).


