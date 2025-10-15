RT News - October 15 2025 6AM GMT

October 15, 2025

rt.com





Netanyahu echoes Trump's warning for Hamas to disarm or else 'all hell will break loose'. That's as the ceasefire in Gaza is tested by the IDF's killing of nine people. Locals find it hard to be optimistic. Madagascar's army says it's seized power in the country. That as the ousted president reportedly flees on a French military jet amid the deepening crisis. The US claims China is showing weakness with its export restrictions, as Beijing accuses Washington of instigating a trade war.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515