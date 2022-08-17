Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of Nuclear Blackmail, Warning a Potential Catastrophe to Europe and Nearby Countries

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https://gnews.org/post/p19qbae4d
08/16/2022 According to WION, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of nuclear blackmail and claimed the continuous presence of Russian troops near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, threatens Europe and nearby countries