Big bucks are splashed on promoting QUADRIVALENT FLU SHOT at CHEMIST WAREHOUSE and a MILLION OTHER PHARMACIES NEAR YOU MVI_8769

The brainwashing push is on again for Australians to get the latest flu shot. Zillions of dollars will be made by pharmacies and BIG PHARMA, while Australians’ immunity and health will be further harmed. DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.