Cannibalizing Kids Under The Getty Center, https://www.truthcatradio.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Criminal Complaint Was Filed With The FBI On April 5, 2017 About The 100,000 Child Sex Slaves Under The Getty Center In LA By Steven D Kelley.
The Investigation By The Human Trafficking Div. Is Going To Be Classified Top Secret, And Never Prosecuted Or Released.
This Is Unacceptable
Call The FBI
And Demand Action
310-477-6565
TruthCatRadio.com