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Julian Assange to be extradited to the US from UK.
A deeply corrupt decision by judge Ian Burnett, close friend of the low-life Alan Duncan, who arranged Julian's eviction from the Ecuadorian embassy.
"This decision is announced the day when the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to two journalists and when 111 governments are invited to the US-led Summit for Democracy. There could not be a bigger symbol of contradiction."