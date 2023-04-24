Create New Account
Great Reset 2.0: Kenya’s President: Dump the Dollar…Things Will Change Soon
The Great Reset 2.0 appears to be underway, and few Americans are discerning the rapidly changing geopolitical, military, and financial landscape. America’s allies are walking away, nations are lining up to join BRICS, and a new model of the New World Order is emerging.  We have the information you need to hear.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/11/23

