Sunday Night Live 2/20/22

Feb 20, 2022"Police Harass, Arrest & Beat Canadian Freedom Convoy Protesters in Ottawa FULL SHOW 2-20-2022"Courtesy of Sunday Night LiveOwen Shroyer breaks down the latest developments from Ottawa, where Trudeau’s law enforcement thugs have violently cleared most of the Freedom Convoy from downtown, with the Ottawa police chief threatening to hunt down and punish the protesters regardless of whether they “retreated and went home.”🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥Sunday Night Live, Infowars, Owen Shroyer are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetodayIt's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”🔥The CCP must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.