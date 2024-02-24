Create New Account
Russian Ballistic Missiles Destroyed The Group of Finnish and Colombian Mercenaries In KURAKHOVE
The Prisoner
Surprisingly, representatives of the Ukrainian Air Force, for the first time in two years, admitted that Ukrainian air defense systems failed to shoot down even one Russian missile. According to them, the Ukrainian air defense was able to hit only 20 Geranium kamikaze drones.3 Meanwhile, details of the missile attack on the Ukrainian army's military facility in Kurakhove, which took place on February 19, have emerged.............

