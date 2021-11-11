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The Great Transformational Revival is Upon Us on Truth Unveiled
Truth Unveiled TV
Truth Unveiled TV
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31 views • November 11, 2021
Pastor Todd Smith of Dawsonville, GA is experiencing a piece of the great transformational revival that is on the horizon of hitting America, and will spread to other countries. What a great transformation that is taking place in 1000's of lives with a FIRE ON THE WATER vision. Toward the end, Paul cannot stop crying because the Spirit of God lands upon him.

As many have requested, here are ways to donate to the Faith Unveiled Ministries:
🔴 TEXT TO GIVE: Text "Give +the Amount" to 949-989-5751
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politicspaultruthreligionauthoritytruth unveiledblue stateoebelpaul oebel
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