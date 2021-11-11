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The Great Transformational Revival is Upon Us on Truth Unveiled
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31 views • November 11, 2021
Pastor Todd Smith of Dawsonville, GA is experiencing a piece of the great transformational revival that is on the horizon of hitting America, and will spread to other countries. What a great transformation that is taking place in 1000's of lives with a FIRE ON THE WATER vision. Toward the end, Paul cannot stop crying because the Spirit of God lands upon him.
As many have requested, here are ways to donate to the Faith Unveiled Ministries:
🔴 TEXT TO GIVE: Text "Give +the Amount" to 949-989-5751
🔴 Direct Donation page: https://faithunveiled.givingfire.com
Or Other Ways to Give:
🔴 Monthly Recurring Donation: https://www.patreon.com/faithtv
🔴 Donate Bank to Bank via Zelle: Send to [email protected]
🔴 Donate via Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/faithunveiled
🔴 CashApp: $FaithUnveiled
🔴 Venmo App: @FaithTV
🔴 Purchase from MyPillow.com and use code FUNTV for up to 65% discounts
🔴 Safe Children Phones at GabbWireless.com and use code FUNTV for a 30% discounts
Or you can mail a donation to:
Faith Unveiled Ministries
30251 Golden Lantern, Ste E 374
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
As many have requested, here are ways to donate to the Faith Unveiled Ministries:
🔴 TEXT TO GIVE: Text "Give +the Amount" to 949-989-5751
🔴 Direct Donation page: https://faithunveiled.givingfire.com
Or Other Ways to Give:
🔴 Monthly Recurring Donation: https://www.patreon.com/faithtv
🔴 Donate Bank to Bank via Zelle: Send to [email protected]
🔴 Donate via Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/faithunveiled
🔴 CashApp: $FaithUnveiled
🔴 Venmo App: @FaithTV
🔴 Purchase from MyPillow.com and use code FUNTV for up to 65% discounts
🔴 Safe Children Phones at GabbWireless.com and use code FUNTV for a 30% discounts
Or you can mail a donation to:
Faith Unveiled Ministries
30251 Golden Lantern, Ste E 374
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
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