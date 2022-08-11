Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on Clot Shot, Miscarriages, Infertility, and Mass Depopulation

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(Aug 10, 2022) Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins Stew Peters to talk about the infertility rates, miscarriages in the 3rd trimester, and how the COVID shot is behind this horrific tragedy.
The Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/v1fj27n-the-bioweapon-aftermath-total-carnage-miscarriages-infertility-and-mass-dep.html
Stew Peters: https://www.stewpeters.com/