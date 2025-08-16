Yah's Misfits 8-16-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week’s Torah Study is on Exodus 29, consecration of the Levitical priests, the daily sacrifices, and the priest’s food. In the second part, we will discuss the error in the moon & why Enoch tells us not to follow. Is the moon important for some of the Feast Days? Similar, does Enoch reconcile for lunar eclipses? Finally did some Bible translations change the sun to the moon in 1 Enoch, which is Pharisee Babylonian Moon worship?