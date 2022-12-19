Putin Arrived in Belarus .. and Shoigu - 121922

The Ministers of Defense of Russia and Belarus discussed military-technical cooperation and strengthening the defense capability of the two countries — Ministry of Defense of Belarus
Strengthening Belarusian-Russian ties has become a natural response to the changing situation in the world - Lukashenka.
Belarus is our ally in the truest sense of the word - Putin.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.