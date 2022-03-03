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Ukraine and Russia: The Church and God's Heart
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11 views • March 03, 2022
Discovering the Jewish Jesus.
During this time of uncertainty and fear regarding the Russian invasion into Ukraine, Rabbi Schneider sends out this special message to the people of Ukraine and what the Church should be praying for.
PRAYER POINTS:
Pray for the innocent
Pray against the Wickedness
Pray that Jesus will return and set up His government of peace and shalom
Pray for world leaders and those in power
Pray for the churches in Ukraine and in Russia
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfTRxyWw7fQ
During this time of uncertainty and fear regarding the Russian invasion into Ukraine, Rabbi Schneider sends out this special message to the people of Ukraine and what the Church should be praying for.
PRAYER POINTS:
Pray for the innocent
Pray against the Wickedness
Pray that Jesus will return and set up His government of peace and shalom
Pray for world leaders and those in power
Pray for the churches in Ukraine and in Russia
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfTRxyWw7fQ
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