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BUILDING FOOD SECURITY THROUGH COMMUNITY - MARJORY WILDCRAFT
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27 views • February 26, 2022
As supply chain disruptions and fertilizer shortages disrupt the "mainstream" food supply, Marjory Wildcraft joins the Ice Age Farmer broadcast to discuss how and why YOU must work within your community to stand up a local, de-centralized, regenerative, abundant "alternative" food system. This is not just about growing food (although it does that better than industrial farming!), but is also a key method to thwart the technocrats' planned "Great Food Transformation" intended to render us wholly dependent on their lab-grown meat and insect protein. We discuss how to craft a project plan, how to build support within the community, finding land and setting up the space, and how to leverage volunteers. You CAN do this!
Register here for FREE webinar on growing your own food:
https://iceagefarmer.com/grow
Marjory's 1st interview on IAF: 3-part system to grow half your food in small space:
https://iceagefarmer.com/marjory
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/01/03/building-food-security-through-community-marjory-wildcraft/
Register here for FREE webinar on growing your own food:
https://iceagefarmer.com/grow
Marjory's 1st interview on IAF: 3-part system to grow half your food in small space:
https://iceagefarmer.com/marjory
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/01/03/building-food-security-through-community-marjory-wildcraft/
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