The Missing Color of Mystery Babylon

Ex 28:4-5 These are the garments that they shall make….They shall use gold, along with blue (8504, tekeleth), purple (713, argaman), and scarlet (8438, tola) yarn, and fine linen.
Ex 39:1 From the blue (8504, tekeleth), purple (713, argaman), and scarlet (8438, tola) yarn they made specially woven garments for ministry in the sanctuary, as well as the holy garments for Aaron, just as the LORD had commanded Moses
Ex 26:1 You are to construct the tabernacle itself with ten curtains of finely spun linen, each with blue (8504, tekeleth), purple (713, argaman), and scarlet (8438, tola) yarn, and cherubim skillfully worked into them.
Ex 36:35 Next, he made the veil of blue (8504, tekeleth), purple (713, argaman), and scarlet (8438, tola) yarn, and finely spun linen, with cherubim skillfully worked into it.
