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"THE AVERAGE AMERICAN HAVE LITERALLY LOST THEIR MIND!" (CLIP)
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622 views • July 17, 2021
This 9 minute excerpt from Dark Journalist talks about the reality of mind control "entrainment," and how it has caused average Americans to lose their minds.
> Description of full video
"Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt goes deep with Former Assistant HUD Secretary Catherine Austin Fitts in this fascinating interview on her breakthrough Solari Report dealing with Central Bank Digital Control (CBDC) and the Going Direct Reset! Catherine reveals how the Central Banking Warfare model has been utilized to bring us to the brink of world dictatorship while putting a transhumanist control grid in place for total domination of human life."
Source URL of Full Interview:
https://vimeo.com/573262187
> Description of full video
"Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt goes deep with Former Assistant HUD Secretary Catherine Austin Fitts in this fascinating interview on her breakthrough Solari Report dealing with Central Bank Digital Control (CBDC) and the Going Direct Reset! Catherine reveals how the Central Banking Warfare model has been utilized to bring us to the brink of world dictatorship while putting a transhumanist control grid in place for total domination of human life."
Source URL of Full Interview:
https://vimeo.com/573262187
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