Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(26 December 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by helicopters and artillery repelled three attacks of an assault detachment of the AFU 60th and 115th mechanised brigades close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 25 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces repelled one attack launched by the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade near Chervonaya Dibrova (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, air strikes and artillery fire struck the personnel and hardware of the 5th National Guard Briagde, 100th, and 125th territorial defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Torskoye (Donestk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 195 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three pickup trucks, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces liberated Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Over the past day, Russian troops, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled five attacks and defeated the manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Seversk, Krasnoye, Dyleyevka, and Georgiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The total enemy losses in this direction amounted to 205 servicemen and five pick-up trucks.

During the counter-battery warfare, the following artillery pieces were hit per day: one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, one Msta-B howitzer, one D-20 gun, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as two D-30 howitzers.▫️ In South-Donetsk direction, units of the Group of Forces, in cooperation with helicopters and artillery, inflicted fire damage to manpower and hardware of the 72nd Mechanised, 79th Air Assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Vodyanoye and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).The enemy's losses amounted to 150 troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces repelled one attack by the AFU 117th Mechanised Brigade's assault group close to Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).In addition, air strikes and artillery fire hit AFU personnel and hardware close to Belogorye and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy's losses amounted to 65 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, as well as one D-20 howitzer. ▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of actions of the Russian Group of Forces supported by artillery and aviation, the AFU lost up to 35 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system. Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 107 areas during the day.

▫️ Russian air defence means have shot down two Su-24 airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force near Zhovten (Nikolayev region) and Nikolayevka (Dnepropetrovsk region). Air defence units intercepted five HIMARS MLRS projectiles over the past 24 hours.Moreover, 24 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been downed close to Tokarevka (Kharkov region), Kremennaya, Svatovo, Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Gorlovka, Aleksandrovka, Staromikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Obryvka (Kherson region).



📊 In total, 560 airplanes and 261 helicopters, 10,104 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 14,334 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,189 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,509 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 16,738 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.