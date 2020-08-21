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Witness to murder at Indian Residential School [Chinese subtitle] 見證者敘述嬰兒謀殺，發生在羅馬天主教會經營的加拿大印地安人寄宿學校
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59 views • August 21, 2020
Irene Favel describes in a CBC interview (July 8, 2008) how she witnessed the murder of a baby by staff at the Muskowekwan Indian Residential School, run by the Roman Catholic Church in Lestock, Saskatchewan.
This segment of the interview is no longer available on the CBC archives.
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片連結：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CReISnQDbBE
This segment of the interview is no longer available on the CBC archives.
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片連結：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CReISnQDbBE
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