37 counts, Trump, he can still be pres behind bars, Docs PDF here. Summer of Chaos
31 views
channel image
Pine Grove News
Published Yesterday |

NYT Reporter Highlights Something Peculiar About One of the Chargeshttps://nworeport.me/nyt-reporter-highlights-something-peculiar-about-one-of-the-charges-in-trump-classified-doc-case/

Donald Trump indicted for 2nd time, 7 charges, Could face prison time, Says it’s all a “Hoax”

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/donald-trump-indicted-for-2nd-time-7-charges-could-face-prison-time-says-its-all-a-hoax/

Trump’s indictment unsealed with 37 Fake counts against him To Distract [FULL INDICTMENT DOC HERE]

https://nworeport.me/trumps-indictment-unsealed-with-37-fake-counts-against-him-to-distract-full-indictment-doc-here/

SUMMER OF CHAOS: Eco-terrorists plan massive CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-08-summer-of-chaos-ecoterrorists-plan-civil-disobedience.html

Demon “Lilith” on full display on billboard in Times Square with apocalyptic skies looming over New York

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/demon-lililith-on-full-display-on-billboard-in-times-square-with-apocalyptic-skies-looming-over-new-york/

Homosexual teacher explodes at students, threatens they’ll be “dealt with

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-08-gay-teacher-threatens-students-rejecting-lgbt-perversion.html

Hair salon fires Christian stylist for ‘Homophobic’ post criticizing Disney+ on Facebook

Boys aged eight are sent home with ‘puberty kit’

https://davidicke.com/2023/06/07/boys-aged-eight-are-sent-home-with-puberty-kit-including-pantiliners-and-maxi-pads-by-connecticut-elementary-school-after-being-shown-videos-about-gender-identity/

Trump Can Run for President While Being Indicted: Here’s the Main Reason Why

https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-can-run-for-president-while-being-indicted-heres-the-main-reason-why_5323596.html?utm_source=News&deep_link_sub1=article&source_caller=api&shortlink=wjlyo7je&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2023-06-09-2&src_src=News&deep_link_value=5323596&src_cmp=breaking-2023-06-09-2&est=7WZDCWOOp24tdA2k4l9NukxADyBcDUBKqEWG7AMrhKo+yU6W460zyUSIaPXT/d4=

Keywords
pgnewsapocalyptictrump indictedpgnpuberty kitlililithsummer chaos

