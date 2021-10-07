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Bill Gates Evil Plan To Reduce The Future Population - UN Agenda 2030 [06.10.2021]
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31 views • October 07, 2021
- Applauded By 'Fact Checkers' From AP & Twitter...
109 views Oct 6, 2021
Tim Truth · GroupDiscover. com
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https://youtu.be/o36LSC6s0bM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Q29eTzce_6sjg79i2K-WQ
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109 views Oct 6, 2021
Tim Truth · GroupDiscover. com
5.13K subscribers
https://youtu.be/o36LSC6s0bM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Q29eTzce_6sjg79i2K-WQ
Join our leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
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