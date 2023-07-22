Live Chat with Paul; -144- Science Catch Up and Question Everything Big Bang Plasma SpaceTime PART2

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Various Articles on Science Plasma Universe Big Bang and more + Plasma Hypersonic
missiles and Drone cloaking + spacetime
resuming were left off
[00:02:00] (1c) Paul explains whats coming up + gets weird side chat error messages SIGH!
+ new shorts and small videos on critters and a perfect UFO shape on cameras Paul caught
[00:15:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - SpaceTime what does it mean
and could it be wrong?
[00:36:00] (2b) Johh Adventures the first to pop on side chat in 30min! Talk about
NZ shooting and missing person in Ch-Ch NZ. (side tracked from topic!)
[00:44:00] (2c) Resume the main topic and why we need science minds in UFO Field
[00:48:00] (2d) Nuke power Space craft - Fission and Fusion
[01:16:55] (3) Paul shows the big storm on Sky Watch Cams to check how they
are coping with heavy rain
[01:18:39] (4) The Big Bang or Plasma Universe or both correct and some where
in the middle.. not black or white but GREY
[01:50:00] (4b) Paul looks up how much KGs is needed for a 20megatonne Nuke
[01:52:00] (5) Fact Checkers on previous article on JWST exposing the big bang as wrong with 16 problems. but first Toilet break for Paul plays Nazee-Nuke animation
[02:03:56] (6) Plasma Sheaths
[02:10:00] (7) Missed this for universe Part. they are now saying age of universe was
way out! stated July 2023! new findings from JWST
[02:20:00] (8) High power lasers scaled down from building floor size to
ice box size using plasma!
[02:30:00] (9) Solar Flares and Plasma and Magnetic fields
[02:31:30] (9b) How are Spaceman protected on ISS from Solar Flares
[02:39:00] (9c) Do Cosmic Rays pass through the planets
[02:46:44] (9d) Radio waves through plasma
[02:48:00] (9e) Shogun shows up on the Side and Paul checks the cameras
and see a bug flying through the rain! (in middle of winter too!)
[02:57:00] (9f) Resume Radio signals and Plasma
[03:01:00] (9g) Paul looks up details on Plasma where hypersonic missiles
and drones make plasma sheath that makes it invisible to radar (cloaking)
like UFOs and Tic Tac Drones?
[03:07:00] (9h) Paul side-tracked about Tik Tok NPC craze as was saying
how little gen-z follow people like me and learn and short attention spans!
[03:13:00] (9i) Paul asks Bing chat AI on plasma and seems it dont know
if plasma is visible to human eyes or just IR
[03:23:53] (10) Quantum States and Black Holes
[03:36:00] (11) Finish up on a quick look at thirdphase useless UFO videos
and debunk them quickly and an old case from 1989
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
